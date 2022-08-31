But why stop here? Why not forgive $10,000 in owed taxes, or credit card debt, or mortgage debt, or just send $10,000 to everyone — just vote for the Democrats. This is a slap in the face to the responsible people who lived thriftily in order to pay off their loans. Is Joe sending them a refund? Although education is important, the high cost of a university degree should make people wonder whether it is a nicety or necessity. There are certainly many high paying jobs: plumber, electrician, mechanic, IT support etc., which do not require a college degree.
Perhaps it is time for students to evaluate whether the degree they hope to obtain will provide them the economic wherewithal to pay back their student loans. We should certainly be ramping up our trade schools to accommodate those who recognize the level of debt is not worth the degree.
