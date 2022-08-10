While the pandemic dealt devastating blows to public transit ridership, there is no shortage of encouraging news in San Mateo County. As county natives who grew up riding the bus, longtime public transit advocates and SamTrans directors, we strongly believe in a future that will bring better and more equitable public transit service to all sectors of our county.
With the school year starting, parents will be looking for ways to get their young learners to school. While SamTrans is not a school bus provider, the board and staff prioritize delivering service that helps young riders get to school where feasible. As directors, we have also worked with staff to improve communication with schools to ensure things go as smoothly as possible. We’re very pleased to learn that almost all schools provided the necessary bell schedule information to SamTrans prior to the deadline this year. This couldn’t have happened without the help of our partners at the San Mateo County Office of Education and Superintendent Nancy Magee. We look forward to achieving 100% timely communication with pertinent schools next school year.
Over the last year, at the board’s direction, SamTrans has been operating a pilot program that provides free passes to youth riders who qualify for free or reduced school lunches. We’re incredibly proud that the board recently voted to make this program permanent serving the dual goals of delivering some help to those most in need and helping to create lifetime public transit riders.
You may have heard about the recent implementation of the ReImagine SamTrans service plan. This effort — guided by the principles of customer focused decision making, being an effective mobility provider, providing service that supports social equity, and designing service that can reasonably be delivered to our workforce — spanned several years and was heavy on engagement to diverse communities. SamTrans received 8,000 public survey results and gave 120 presentations to stakeholders, cities and elected officials. The results will offer more equitable service that focuses on transit-dependent communities. However, we’re aware that the changes will inconvenience some riders. We encourage anyone affected by these changes to contact SamTrans at info@samtrans.com and share your story. You can find out more at samtrans.com/schedules/timetableupdates. For the first few weeks of the new changes, SamTrans is offering free fares for all riders (Aug. 7-20).
We understand that there is some unease about the future of public transit after the pandemic. The good news for SamTrans is that through May of this year, ridership has returned at one of the highest rates of any bus agency (65% of pre-pandemic levels). While Caltrain ridership is recovering much more slowly, the trend line is positive. With a fully electrified Caltrain coming soon, more frequent service at many stations is on the near horizon. We fully believe Caltrain can meet the challenges of changing ridership patterns and continue to be the transportation backbone of the Peninsula.
Speaking of Caltrain, we’re pleased to report that after three years of tense negotiations with other Caltrain member agencies, the issues of the role of the managing agency and money long owed to SamTrans have finally been resolved. As a result, SamTrans will soon be receiving $35 million while remaining the Caltrain managing agency and Caltrain’s Board of Directors will have the authority to hire and fire an independent Caltrain executive. With this resolution, Caltrain can now return focus to completing electrification and delivering the promise of the 2040 service vision.
We’d also like to say, “thank you” to our tremendous transit operators. Our bus drivers and train conductors — as well as those who maintain our buses and trains — continued to show up day after day during the pandemic. Operators endured insults and, sometimes, assaults in carrying out their duties. Our community owes them a substantial amount of gratitude. Next time you encounter one of these wonderful folks, please give them a smile and a wave.
It has been said that a truly developed nation is not one where those with lower incomes have cars, but one in which those of affluence use public transit. We agree. Choosing to use public transit instead of driving your car also reduces traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. We are each committed to riding public transit on a weekly basis. Please join us. You might be surprised to find out just how nice it is to reclaim the time you spend driving.
Rico Medina is the mayor of San Bruno and serves on the SamTrans and San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors. Charles Stone is a Belmont councilmember and serves on the SamTrans and Caltrain boards of Directors.
