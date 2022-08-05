House Speaker Nancy Policy just visited the island of Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million people. Amidst controversy over her visit, who knows for sure what she may have said to the Taiwanese leaders in private. What she should have told them is that if they do not wish to be absorbed by a belligerent communist Chinese regime, they must prepare Taiwan and its people to fight and die on their own soil, like Ukraine’s, with a similarly speculative outcome. She also should have told them they cannot wait to either internally come to a consensus on their defense policy or garner U.S. and international support for their defense.
If she were speaking to U.S. and international business leaders, she would have to tell them that they must not wait to wean themselves from their dependence on Taiwanese produced semiconductors or any reliance on the Chinese market.
If Speaker Pelosi were addressing the American public and her colleagues in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supported her visit, she would have to say that if the U.S. military is called upon to defend Taiwan against an invasion, we have to understand we will lose ships, planes and most importantly our sons and daughters in the fight, and with uncertain results. Further, she would need to say that we, and most of the rest of the world, will need to prepare for, and will, suffer from critical supply chain disruptions like we have never seen before and another round of inflation.
U.S. military and think tank leaders are calling for an asymmetrical defense of Taiwan. What that really means is they can’t go head-to-head with the Chinese on the sea and in the air, and the people of Taiwan have to prepare for guerrilla warfare on their soil, create a civilian defense force to supplement the military, and have the pre-positioned means to do so, with massive international support to keep them supplied with relevant arms, oil and food. The only means to provide that support is from the international community by sea and air, which would need to be protected from the Chinese forces.
Speaker Pelosi would also have to tell the United States and the world to prepare for a refugee crisis that would dwarf that of Ukraine. That crisis is compounded by no “land bridge” off the island. The United States would have to prepare and defend a “sea bridge” for the escaping Taiwanese.
U.S. military leaders predict the Chinese will have the military capacity for a land invasion within five years. Sycophant Chinese military leaders have advised Chinese President Xi Jinping that it can be done at “an acceptable cost.” The United States is not yet militarily capable of defending against that, even if there was a will to do so. President Xi has been clear that absorption of Taiwan must be accomplished on his watch.
Unlike Ukraine, the United States and most of the rest of the world views Taiwan as a part of China, not a separate sovereign nation. But, as part of the reopening of relations with a Communist China, the United States committed to arming Taiwan to defend itself until such time as the Taiwanese themselves accept a peaceful reunification with China. The United States also adopted a policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to whether the United States would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan. No one knows whether the United States will play the defense chit.
Some may say, why would China invade Taiwan and risk the destruction of its world leading semiconductor capacity and suffer from what may be unprecedented international sanctions and potential isolation? One reason is that autocratic regimes, with no internal checks and balances, act with hubris and make devastating mistakes. Another reason is because “they can.” Finally, they may not believe U.S. and international support for Taiwan will hold.
Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan highlights the dilemma and complicated decisions faced by all parties. No decision is without risk of calamity, but the Taiwanese and the world community must get prepared for the worst.
Jim Hartnett is an attorney, consultant, former member of Naval Security Group, certificate holder from Harvard Kennedy School on programs in national and international security, and cybersecurity. He is the former general manager and CEO of the San Mateo County Transit District.
