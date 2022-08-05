Jim Hartnett

House Speaker Nancy Policy just visited the island of Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million people. Amidst controversy over her visit, who knows for sure what she may have said to the Taiwanese leaders in private. What she should have told them is that if they do not wish to be absorbed by a belligerent communist Chinese regime, they must prepare Taiwan and its people to fight and die on their own soil, like Ukraine’s, with a similarly speculative outcome. She also should have told them they cannot wait to either internally come to a consensus on their defense policy or garner U.S. and international support for their defense.

If she were speaking to U.S. and international business leaders, she would have to tell them that they must not wait to wean themselves from their dependence on Taiwanese produced semiconductors or any reliance on the Chinese market.

