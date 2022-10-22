Greg Wilson

Recently I spent two weeks at a family home in north San Diego County. Growing up, I spent pretty much all of my summers there, and so I’ve watched the town and the surrounding area change from the quaint, somewhat secluded beach town of my youth to one that is just a part of a sprawling metropolis.

Summers back then were idyllic: between breakfast and dinner we kids were mostly on our own, roaming free both on bikes and on foot. We spent time on the nearby beach, and played for countless hours in the empty lot across the street. We spent time in the single-street “downtown,” which, back then, sported a hobby shop, two book stores, a drugstore that sold “penny candy” (some of which actually did cost a penny), and a 7-Eleven, where we agonized over how best to allocate our meager allowance money between Slurpees, comic books and those little balsa airplanes with the rubber-band-powered propellers.

