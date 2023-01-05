This is what happens, I suppose, when everyone prays for rain.
And, my goodness, the weather guys sure love their jargon. Bomb cyclone. Atmospheric river. Big freaking rainstorm. OK. I made up the last one.
From the National Weather Service in advance of this week’s storm(s): “The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillsides collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce and, the worst of all, likely loss of human life.”
This would seem to cover everything. The good news: No locusts or swarming toads.
It is one thing to plan for a major, perhaps unprecedented, weather event, and another to prepare for it. Government simply is not equipped financially to plan for everything that might happen and to have those plans ready for immediate deployment.
It is reasonable, however, to expect that emergency response preparations are always underway, resulting in rapid and effective action. No one can prevent your house from flooding. But, when that happens, emergency shelter and other resources — such as sandbags — should be available. This appears to be the case.
Still, if these storms demonstrate anything, it is that the local infrastructure is quite vulnerable to a 100-year rainstorm that drops by twice within a week. This suggests that a new level of planning might be required.
As noted by San Mateo County officials, the impacts just of last week’s rainfall included the shutdown of major roads and highways, the flooding of several underpasses, flooding on major and local roads and the evacuations of trailer home communities, the risk of sewer system failures and the sudden appearance of substantial potholes on the entire countywide road system.
A MODEST PROPOSAL: As rain inundated the storm drain system, it might be useful to capture all that water for a nonrainy day.
AN ORDERLY TRANSITION: The Board of Supervisors were praised for the nonevent swearing-in of noobs Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller and the election, without dissent, of Dave Pine as board president. It really should be less than noteworthy, but there you go.
Pine, in his remarks as the titular leader of the board, promised to “facilitate a highly effective and productive culture among the Board of Supervisors that will enable us to make the best decisions possible for the good of the county.”
Nothing like a climate crisis to put this to the test.
Corzo’s presence as the first Latina was noted several times as historic and a “new day,” in the county. Pine noted it is the first time in 30 years that two new members have joined the board at the same time. Then it was Mike Nevin and Ruben Barrales, the first Latino and one of the last Republicans.
We will see how history translates into governance. So much of the county’s work lies in delivering services, including the kind expected in the Winter Rainstorm of 2022-23.
Corzo’s remarks focused on her personal symbolism: “My life and my journey in this county … has been one of trials and tribulations.”
Mueller barely had time to take the oath of office before his ever-active coastside constituents weighed in during public comment on sandbags and flooding and their expectations for the new supervisor.
His remarks wrapped up with the Prayer of St. Francis, which includes this: “Where there is discord, let me bring union.”
A good place to start.
PHOTO OP: Congressman Kevin Mullin posted a photo this week of him sitting patiently in the House of Representatives chambers, waiting to take his oath of office, while the Republicans continued to devour each other. But hats off to his 4-year-old twin sons, Liam and Landon, who were seated next to dad. One of them was asleep, the other looked to be on his way there, but both appeared to be behaving admirably. … Mullin has a chance to rapidly gain seniority within the Bay Area congressional delegation, which could help his long-term committee assignments. At least three other Bay Area House members — Ro Khanna, Eric Swalwell and Barbara Lee — are being talked about as possible U.S. Senate candidates in 2024, when Dianne Feinstein is expected to step down.
2022 LEFTOVER: I am still chuckling over the complaint fielded by Editor-in-Chief Jon Mays during the San Mateo City Council hoo-ha that the DJ was “bending over backwards to tell both sides of the story.”
Well, yeah. Even in this corner, we have a certain standard.
LATE-BREAKING RHYMES: In the year-end poem, I overlooked a few
Mike, Dave and Chuck, Rebecca DuMaine, too.
Steve Booker, Lennie Roberts and, much to my horror,
San Carlos’ Teutschel — not Linda, but Laura.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.