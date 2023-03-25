As someone who has never been particularly handy with paintbrushes or charcoal, I hold a deep respect for artists: people who can create their own realities with so much as a blank canvas and inspiration in their mind’s eye.
More impressive still are those that leap out of the two-dimensional confines of a page. Pieces from mediums like clay, metal or wood have the ability to assimilate into our environments as we experience them — solid, concrete and perceptible from all angles.
Luckily for us, San Mateo County is home to two talented sculptors: Hannah Hsiao and Sannie Wan were recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their compositions earlier this month, earning an Honorable Mention and a Silver Key in the California Bay Area Region, respectively.
These awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to highlighting artistic talent in teens across the United States and Canada. Projects are judged based on “originality, skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.” Hsiao and Wan will soon join notable Alliance alums like Andy Warhol and Amanda Gorman as Scholastic Award recipients.
Hsiao and Wan are seniors at Aragon High School and students in Brooke Nelson’s ceramics class, one of many course pathways in Aragon’s Visual and Performing Arts program. Nelson teaches an introductory Ceramics course, Ceramics Advanced and AP Studio Art: 3D Design.
“The Aragon ceramics program is amazing because it gives students a lot of flexibility on what they want to create,” Hsiao said. “I think I have been able to exercise my creativity more than before; when I brainstorm my projects, I don’t feel restricted in any way.”
Hsiao earned an Honorable Mention for two sculptures, “The Unbalanced Flow of the American Dream” and “In Vain.” Both rely on symbolism to confront the elusive “American dream,” a narrative that Hsiao is passionate about correcting.
“One of my pieces was inspired by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The ignorance and inaction from government officials ... led to mental health issues and illnesses that prevented people from functioning normally. When people are unable to do so, the American dream essentially becomes less and less attainable,” Hsiao said.
Although Hsiao (a current AP 3D design student) does not see herself pursuing art as a career, she hopes to continue doing ceramics as a form of social justice.
“I always start projects by figuring out what current events interest me,” Hsiao said. “As someone passionate about social justice ... I make sure to give meaning to everything I make, whether the color or the physical structure.”
An environmentalist lens permeates not only Hsiao’s sculptures, but also Wan’s six-piece portfolio entitled “Natural Vessels.” Her collection won a Silver Key from the Alliance, with components ranging from antlers to a shark head and lifelike turtle replica.
What I find most impressive is how Wan’s pieces blend practicality with an appreciation of the natural world: One of her sculptures is a mug, another, a bowl.
“My inspiration for my artwork mainly comes from nature and, in particular, animals that are endangered or I just find fascinating,” Wan said. “Last year, I did a lot of sculptures that have subtle functional elements, like a container that looks like a turtle.”
These students’ contributions would not have been possible without the artistic support of their ceramic teacher, Ms. Nelson. She is in her 17th year of teaching in the San Mateo Union High School District and finds continuous joy in watching her student’s creative processes.
“Creating art allows for self-exploration as well as investigation of different points of views within the world,” Nelson said.
I hope, for the sake of our creative future, that all students in San Mateo County have a Ms. Nelson to nurture a love of the arts. This passion for student expression changes our high school experiences for the better; I am excited to see what Hsiao and Wan mold next.
Chesney Evert is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
