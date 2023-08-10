Mark Simon

Returning to school was of sufficient apprehension for me that, even now, ads for back-to-school clothes and supplies make me nervous. As contrasted with the unmitigated joy of returning to the column after a month or so spent in other endeavors. Or, more often, in no endeavors.

And, also with some frequency, in awe and appreciation of the beauty and idyllic nature of our beaches and the redwoods, of a good book (hello to the brilliant Amor Towles and Colson Whitehead), of the marvelous oasis that is Filoli, and of a local daily newspaper that pays attention to local government and still covers local sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription