Much is being written about the dismal and downward spiral that is afflicting San Francisco. A lot of it is warranted.
From a political perspective, the issue is not how progressive is the city’s politics, but how arrogant. There is an undercurrent that San Francisco always will be beloved and that nothing has to be done to adapt to changing times, changing economic circumstances or tragically out of control social problems. And that it will remain the dominant political and economic entity of the region. This has not been true for decades, as San Mateo and Santa Clara counties have transformed themselves into independent economic engines of good living. Once-dismissed suburban cities are creating their own culture and their own lives that no longer revolve around the city.
I am a fourth-generation San Franciscan. I never lived there, but my ancestors came there in the 1850s, seeking freedom from social constraints and the chance to make their own way in their own way. This remains a preeminent quality of the city — the freedom to reinvent yourself and the atmosphere of cultural tolerance to make that happen.
In the late 1800s, my family owned a liquor and wine business on upper Market Street, with a saloon on the ground floor. It was a good business — in those days, there was a bartender for every 35 residents. But the 1906 earthquake and fire destroyed the family fortune and we all have had to work for a living.
The city rebuilt. The city has been rebuilt and reinvented more times than we can count. But each time it took spirit, determination and a unity of purpose. None of those qualities seem present in San Francisco right now. I hope the city’s leaders find them.
WHAT WERE THEY THINKING: It’s a new game, not unlike the one I proposed some weeks ago, When Did It Become OK. This one is prompted by inexplicably bad planning.
Such as the parking lot at the Costco in Foster City, where every customer is required to walk directly across the auto entryway, causing backups and abrupt stops. What were they thinking?
UPDATE: Things are developing slowly for the campaigns for the two open seats on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
In District 1, there are three candidates so far, declared or otherwise: Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan and Irving Torres, director of a housing advocacy organization.
The list of who else might run remains longish and most of those I have mentioned in the past have yet to say whether they are in or out. This includes councilmembers Maurice Goodman and Anders Fung of Millbrae, James Coleman of South San Francisco, Ricardo Ortiz of Burlingame, and San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina.
In the District 4 seat, East Palo Alto Councilmember Lisa Gauthier is off and running. Redwood City Councilmember Alicia Aguirre says she is not running, and former Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale has said the same. Yet to be heard from: Menlo Park Councilmembers Cecilia Taylor and Drew Combs, East Palo Alto Councilmember Antonio Lopez; former Redwood City Councilmember Ian Bain and juvenile justice advocate Paul Bocanegra.
A LINE IN THE SAND: There are two kinds of people in this world — those who put ketchup on hot dogs, and those who recognize it is an affront to all we hold sacred.
WELL DONE: There may be no more influential individual in southern San Mateo County than Sister Christina Heltsley. Now comes word that she has been elected Priestess General by her Dominican Order, a well-deserved recognition that also will require her to leave North Fair Oaks and move to Wisconsin.
As Supervisor Warren Slocum noted in a recent newsletter: “Sister Christina is a one-woman force of nature. What she has done to transform North Fair Oaks is certainly a miracle. It is said that Sister Christina is responsible for more affordable housing in North Fair Oaks than all developments added together. In fact — her vision of improving the neighborhood and organizing private funding from families and foundations has allowed her to purchase 17 properties and turn them into a community with a school, youth recreation center, food pantry, clothing program and 259 deeply affordable apartments in 15 buildings. And more is planned.”
WELL DONE, 2: I finally took in a show (Emmylou Harris) at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park and what a gem. Intimate, great sound system. A real boon to live entertainment on the Peninsula.
ROAMING CHARGES: Moving around and in traffic, here are some bumper stickers I would like to see:
“I brake for no reason whatsoever.”
“Yes, I’m a terrible driver.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
