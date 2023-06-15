Mark Simon

Much is being written about the dismal and downward spiral that is afflicting San Francisco. A lot of it is warranted.

From a political perspective, the issue is not how progressive is the city’s politics, but how arrogant. There is an undercurrent that San Francisco always will be beloved and that nothing has to be done to adapt to changing times, changing economic circumstances or tragically out of control social problems. And that it will remain the dominant political and economic entity of the region. This has not been true for decades, as San Mateo and Santa Clara counties have transformed themselves into independent economic engines of good living. Once-dismissed suburban cities are creating their own culture and their own lives that no longer revolve around the city.

