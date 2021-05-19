There is something liberating about a public library. And you know how badly that service is missed when it’s unavailable for an extended period of time.
Through much of the ongoing pandemic (more than a year), libraries in San Mateo County have been able to provide only limited resources on a reserve/curbside basis.
But research materials and technical equipment have been off limits for the most part as indoor physical facilities have been closed off. Now, though, they are coming back, a bit at a time.
Slowly but surely, most libraries are reopening, albeit on a rather limited basis. It’s an information godsend.
Folks who rely on libraries for regular access to browsing their shelves, historical documents and important collections and archives, some of them proprietary, are rejoicing.
For that matter, individuals who lack computer/printer access at home are thrilled as well because many libraries provide that gear free of charge. That typically goes for Wi-Fi access too.
All in all, libraries, taken for granted for so long, have never looked better or more necessary. Let’s just give thanks that they’re getting back up and running.
It cannot come fast enough.
COUNTY PRIVATE TUITIONS HEAD UP: As an addendum to an item in this space last week regarding public education spending, it’s worth noting the cost of some of our high-end private/parochial high schools.
Overall, nonpublic schools, kindergarten through grade 12, educate about 15% of our total elementary and secondary enrollment.
Unsurprisingly, tuition costs for those schools keep rising inexorably.
The five most expensive such county schools (at the secondary level) have all exceeded $45,000 in annual tuition — and then some.
Here are the most recent figures as published on their websites last week:
• Crystal Springs Uplands, $54,445 (2021-22);
• Menlo School, $51,450 (2020-21);
• Nueva, $51,285 (2020-21);
• Woodside Priory, $51,250 (2020-21); and
• Sacred Heart Prep, $46,888 (2020-21).
No matter how you care to slice it, nonpublic education in these parts does not come cheap.
IS IT CLOTH OR DISPOSABLE?: Sometimes, you just have to shake your head in utter befuddlement. The variable human condition is a wild kaleidoscope of foibles and idiosyncrasies that often defy conventional explanations.
Last week, social media was abuzz with local sightings of a grown man dressed as a baby, including a diaper, cavorting at children’s playgrounds.
Observers were said to be stunned and perplexed, although there were no reports of the bizarre fellow committing an actual crime. He was reportedly annoying and outlandish but that was about it. There is no law against weird, infantile behavior. He tended to flee when a parent approached.
Still, at least one important diaper question does beg to be answered: Cloth or disposable? Inquiring minds want to know. We need to get to the bottom (pardon the expression) of Pampergate.
ARCHIE WILLIAMS HIGH SCHOOL: Sure enough, as we anticipated last week, Sir Francis Drake High School in Marin County has been renamed in honor of the late Archie Williams.
He was an early 1930s alum of what is now College of San Mateo. He won a gold medal in the 400-meter run in the historic 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Berlin.
After serving in the U.S. Army Air Force (and then the U.S. Air Force), he taught science and mathematics at Sir Francis Drake. But Drake, a 16th century English naval captain, explorer and privateer with a link to the slave trade, has fallen out of favor in today’s woke world.
Trustees of the Tamalpais Union High School District voted unanimously to drop Drake’s name and install Williams’ instead.
HORACE HINSHAW IS STILL AT IT: It’s refreshing to learn that some things don’t change. Horace Hinshaw is one of them. He’s still contributing stories to the Pacifica Tribune, a coastside weekly newspaper.
Hinshaw, a former U.S. Postal Service employee for many decades, has moonlighted as a Tribune correspondent for a full half-century.
When the publication was sold last year, there was some speculation that he would not be part of the new regime. That turned out not to be the case. Good news.
Always eager for electronic feedback, good, bad or neutral, John Horgan can be contacted by the miracle of email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
