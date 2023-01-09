About a decade ago I went to San Mateo City Hall to vote my preference for delegates to the state Democratic convention. I couldn’t find a parking space. The building was overflowing with people waiting to vote. And most were young people who were voting for a progressive slate. I didn’t recognize many names. State Sen. Jerry Hill and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin were stunned as they saw their slate defeated by the young progressives.

sue lempert

History may repeat itself as Assemblymember Diane Papan sees her slate of venerable elected officials defeated by Supervisor Noelia Corzio’s slate of leading progressives. We will know the winner next month. This time around it’s a mailed ballot. Those Democrats who signed up to vote should be getting their ballots in the mail soon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription