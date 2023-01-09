About a decade ago I went to San Mateo City Hall to vote my preference for delegates to the state Democratic convention. I couldn’t find a parking space. The building was overflowing with people waiting to vote. And most were young people who were voting for a progressive slate. I didn’t recognize many names. State Sen. Jerry Hill and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin were stunned as they saw their slate defeated by the young progressives.
History may repeat itself as Assemblymember Diane Papan sees her slate of venerable elected officials defeated by Supervisor Noelia Corzio’s slate of leading progressives. We will know the winner next month. This time around it’s a mailed ballot. Those Democrats who signed up to vote should be getting their ballots in the mail soon.
Why all this fuss over who goes to the Democratic convention? The delegates who are elected to attend the convention vote to endorse their slate of Democratic Party candidates. I attended once as a delegate for Steve Westly. At that convention, we all knew how it was going to turn out before it even started. Jerry Brown was going to get the nomination for governor. The speeches were boring and all the action, such as it was, was in the halls. Mayor Gavin Newsom strolled by. I bought a T-shirt from one of the many vendors. I couldn’t wait for my ride home.
Richard Hedges, the new San Mateo councilmember, has an impressive resume. His list of community involvement — organizations and committees — past and present runs four pages. And it covers city, regional and statewide boards and commissions. He is well known by and a friend to many elected officials. He was the logical choice of a divided council. He told me that he will always treat all members of the council with kindness and respect. “I think I can add a level of calmness from myself, but we are not just dealing with the City Council. We are dealing with supporters who also seem upset. I do think we will be able to do the city’s business. But the cross talk outside is another issue.”
Regarding height and density around transit, he said because of several state laws which have given density and height bonuses to developers, he did not see many projects that could not build up to 75 feet. For housing only he would be willing to approve up to 75 feet in commercial areas near the three Caltrain stations and along El Camino Real. “I do not want dense housing within R-1 neighborhoods ... . I believe that recent state legislation will require the cities to accept taller buildings if developers follow the legislation requirements.”
Hedges was born in Kansas City, Missouri at the tail end of the Great Depression. Conditions for his family did not improve until the end of World War II. His father caught freight trains to where he had heard of rumors of work, including Beaumont, Texas, during the Texas oil boom. He took freight trains in late spring to follow the wheat harvest in North Dakota. His parents married in 1937. The senior Hedges entered a CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) camp to send money home. They delayed having children until he secured a real job with Philips Petroleum in 1941. San Mateo’s new councilmember lived in Kansas City for his first 15 years.
“I remember the victory garden on a vacant lot (The second world war started for the United States after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor) where the neighbors and our family raised vegetables. We had an icebox, not a refrigerator. Milk and vegetables were delivered by horse-drawn wagons. An ice man delivered ice. I did not know I was poor. After high school I worked in the Building Trades as a sprinkler fitter ... . I worked 15 feet in the air without being tied (this was before OSHA). We carried heavy pipe up ladders.”
Hedges was injured and had to find other jobs. He attended Emporia State University in Kansas where he met his wife Linda. They moved to San Mateo in 1970 when Hedges attended San Francisco State University. He received a master’s degree in 1973. The next year, he started work as a union representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers. He retired from that position in 2002. But a nod from Hedges also means a likely union endorsement for those running for office.
It looks as if attempts to recall San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee are fizzling. The petition format for the Lee recall was submitted Dec. 22 but needed fixing according to Patrice Olds, San Mateo’s city clerk. Petitioners need to correct the errors and resubmit. Once Olds approves the format of the petition, they can then start circulating the petition for signatures. They have 160 days to get the signatures (more than 8,600 are required as this recall is for an at-large seat and so any registered voter in San Mateo can sign it).
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
