Being admitted to a prestigious university with a scholarship is something nearly every high school student dreams of — a rare reward symbolizing that hard work, plenty of studying and years of busy schedules pay off.
But for Carlmont High School student Trevor Koto, being admitted to the University of California, Berkeley, and receiving a scholarship worth $180,000 meant more than academic potential.
Forging a non-traditional path to serve in the Navy, Koto received the prestigious Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship after years of working as a student, Eagle Scout and dedicated volunteer.
Koto’s dedication stems from the legacy of his grandfather, Richard Koto. As a second-generation Japanese American, Richard witnessed the carnage attack on Pearl Harbor and enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country despite intense prejudice and antagonization.
After passing away at the age of 100 in 2020, Richard passed his legacy down generations.
Driven by his grandfather’s dedication to service in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II, Koto hopes to honor his name by serving in the Navy. Through the opportunities provided by the NROTC scholarship, Koto was sent on a path toward fulfilling precisely that goal.
“I’ve wanted to be in the military ever since I was about seven, but obtaining something as prestigious as the NROTC scholarship has only been on my radar for the past two years as I’ve been applying to colleges and looking toward my future. I decided that NROTC was the path for me,” Koto said.
According to the Navy Recruiting Command, the scholarship’s primary purpose is to allow students to experience traditional college life while entering qualified youth in the NROTC program. The scholarship covers the costs of tuition and other educational expenses to prepare recipients to serve as naval officers.
After receiving the scholarship, students take courses from the university they are admitted to while enduring physical training and courses in tradition, ethics and naval science. This training allows participants to pursue the major they are interested in as they prepare for the U.S. Marine Corps.
To Koto, the scholarship is one step closer to continuing his grandfather’s legacy.
“My grandfather has always been an influential figure in my life and has always wanted the best for me. That is why I strove to get the best education I could following his death and was eventually admitted to the University of California, Berkeley,” Koto said.
His grandfather’s time serving in the army is unique in more ways than one. During a period of hatred and discrimination in the second world war, he persisted above all else.
“I viewed my grandfather as a warrior and hero. He volunteered for the Army when prejudice against Japanese Americans was at its peak and could have decided to turn his back on this country, but he decided to fight all odds and win. He fought not only an enemy overseas but also against prejudice at home,” Koto said.
Inspired by his grandfather’s resilience and unwavering heroism through the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Koto made it a life-long goal to be in the military to prove he held that same sense of resilience.
Through support from his family members, friends and teachers, Koto achieved what he had dreamed of. Yet above all else, his grandfather’s legacy was the driving force in Koto’s success.
“I wanted to live up to the legacy set by my grandfather and his service to our nation. I decided that I wanted to live up to the Koto legacy of excellence and duty to the nation. All these factors helped me push through the blood, sweat, and tears along this path,” Koto said. “The dedication and commitment to get to this point has been immense, and I don’t regret anything that I’ve done.”
Isabelle Nunes is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
Thanks for writing about the 442nd, the "Go For Broke" outfit that more than proved it had the "right stuff." Not usually mentioned in stories about the internment. There is, however, a small monument to them at San Mateo's Central Park.
