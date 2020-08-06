Therese Salamida, a former speech therapist at Stanford University has passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was born in New York to Domenic Salamida (Italy) and Annabelle O’Lennon (Ireland). She strived to live with compassion for all beings, including animals, trees, and the earth to which she felt so connected to. Therese was dedicated to achieving her highest potential and to help students with whom she worked with and other who have crossed her path to realize their purpose. Her curiosity has led her to the path of exploration and self-discovery. Her greatest pleasure has come from deep connections with heart/soul mates; sailing; music, especially jazz; dancing and poetry. Therese has achieved so much in her 92 years on this earth. She will be greatly missed.
