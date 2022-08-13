Suzanne Parker Allen Photo

Suzanne Parker Allen, of San Mateo, CA, passed away on July 25, at age 52, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daughter of Roy Parker and the late Janice Parker, Suzy was born and raised in Burlingame, CA. She was a graduate of Mills High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at UCLA. After graduation, Suzy moved to San Francisco where she met and married her husband Bill. Two years later she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma (LMS) and was given six months to live. Suzy chose to fight, diving into researching and understanding her disease, and survived over 21 years! Despite her own struggles, she took time to help and support other LMS patients.

