Suzanne Parker Allen, of San Mateo, CA, passed away on July 25, at age 52, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Daughter of Roy Parker and the late Janice Parker, Suzy was born and raised in Burlingame, CA. She was a graduate of Mills High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at UCLA. After graduation, Suzy moved to San Francisco where she met and married her husband Bill. Two years later she was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma (LMS) and was given six months to live. Suzy chose to fight, diving into researching and understanding her disease, and survived over 21 years! Despite her own struggles, she took time to help and support other LMS patients.
Suzy lived her life to the fullest and sought joy in spending time with her family. She loved meeting friends for lunch or dinner, Pure Barre, long walks at Crystal Springs reservoir, Maui trips with Bill, boating with family in Newport Beach and playing with her beloved Siberian cat, Harry. Suzy was hardly seen without a big smile on her face and her “lets do it” attitude. Her laugh was infectious and her strength, grace and positive outlook were admired. She was the strongest person her family and friends knew. Suzy found comfort in the Catholic community, bringing her peace during her final days.
Suzy is survived by her loving husband Bill, her father Roy, step mother Ceci, her sisters Kim and Lauren, mother-in-law Sharon, sister-in-law Wendy, brother- in-law Warren and 7 adoring nieces and nephews.
