Susan Rose Palladino joined her Mother, Nancy, on Aug. 25, 2020. She was 53 years old.
Susan’s life was one of Art, Devotion and Family. A lifelong photographer with a degree from San Francisco State University. Susan was a prolific multi-media artist who also enjoyed pottery, painting and basket weaving and had been involved in numerous art shows throughout her artistic career. She was an avid volunteer over her lifetime and her life in service to others brought her great joy. Most recently, she was involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada and volunteering at the local homeless shelter through her church, Saint Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, in Reno Nevada. Susan liked reading, traveling and was an eternal student in the proverbial school of life. Most of all, Susan loved her family and friends fiercely and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her love and kindness.
Susan is survived by her loving father Anthony, her six brothers and sisters, their spouses, eighteen nieces and nephews, and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in San Mateo, CA on Fri. Sept. 11, 2020.
To send floral arrangements or to write on Susan’s tribute page, visit www.ssofunerals.com.
