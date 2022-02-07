Ruth Emily Schreuder Photo

Ruth Emily Schreuder died peacefully in her home on Friday, January 28 after a long illness. Born in Berkeley, CA in 1931, Ruth grew up in the Bay Area, attended UC Berkeley, and then worked for Internacio Rotterdam in San Francisco in the early 50’s, where she met her husband, Alfred Schreuder. Ruth was a caring and devoted wife to Alfred for almost 70 years. She loved fashion, and over the years, worked part-time as a free-lance model. Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was being a loving and devoted mother to her two daughters, Cynthia (Menlo Park, CA) and Suzanne (Atlanta, GA). She is survived by her husband, daughter Cynthia Schreuder Kalev and son-in-law Ovadia, daughter Suzanne Dils, grandson Jeffrey Dils (Amy), granddaughter Stephanie Bartlett (Michael), and great-grandchildren Jackson, Russell, Maye, Luke and Mary. She was cherished by her family and will be missed greatly.

