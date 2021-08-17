Roldan F. Vigil, a resident of Redwood City, California, passed away on August 11, 2021. Roldan was born on March 18, 1932, to Louis and Adela Vigil in Durango, Colorado and grew up in Durango, and Price, Utah and San Francisco, California. His love for Durango, Price and San Francisco was a constant throughout his life.
Roldan served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 and was assigned as a Storekeeper on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea. While serving aboard ship he organized the ship’s band and played at various functions on and off the ship at the request of the Commanding Officer. He formed strong bonds with his shipmates that he maintained through his 80s. He was very proud of his military service.
Settling down in San Francisco after his time in the Navy, Roldan joined the San Francisco Police Department. It was during this time he met his future wife Thelma Andreini. Roldan and Thelma married and had three children - Lori, David and Kevin. He eventually became a firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department in 1964. Roldan loved his career as a firefighter, and was a beloved prankster at 32 Engine for decades.
Roldan was a gifted musician and lived a full and vibrant life through his music; making lifelong friends along the way and bringing happiness to so many people with his sax and clarinet. He and his band were regulars at parties, weddings and events throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for 65 years. For anyone who knew Roldan, they knew his joy and passion for music.
After the devastating loss of his first wife Thelma, Roldan was blessed to find love a second time with Frances Benedetto. Roldan was fortunate to meet Frances at the Redwood City Senior Center. While getting to know each other Roldan and Fran realized they had many friends and acquaintances in common and enjoyed many of the same activities and clubs. After a year of dating, they married and have enjoyed entertaining, music and dancing, club picnics and dinners together for 6 years.
Roldan will forever be remembered by his wife Frances, his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Ken Bates, his treasured grandchildren Jon and Tony Powell, Katie, Amanda, Christopher and Anthony Bates and his great grandchildren, Max, Owen, Lyanna and Gwendoline. Roldan joins Thelma and their sons Kevin Vigil and David Vigil, and grandson Brendan Vigil in heaven.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service for Roldan at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA 94061 on Friday, August 20, 2021. Welcoming from 9:30 a.m.; service begins at 10:00 a.m. The family is requesting only those vaccinated for COVID attend in person. In accordance with Crippen & Flynn guidelines, all who attend must wear a mask. A simulcast link on the Crippen & Flynn website will be available for those who would like to attend virtually. A private interment ceremony for family only will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94014.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Musicians’ Relief Fund https://www.afm.org/emergency-assistance/. The Musicians’ Relief Fund helps freelance union musicians who are confronting extraordinary financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Your contribution will provide direct support to American Federation of Musicians (AFM) members and their families.
