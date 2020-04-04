On Thursday, March 26, 2020, our beloved grandfather, Robert Blanco passed away at the age of 80.
Robert was born June 6, 1939 in San Francisco to Manuel and Isabelle Blanco. He had 2 sisters, Gloria and Joanne. He moved to Redwood City in his youth and graduated from Kennedy Middle School and Sequoia High School. He was married to his first wife Cookie, with whom he had two children, Steve and Jim. He was then married to Mary, with whom he had two-step children, Tony and Billy.
Robert was a proud longtime resident of Redwood City. He worked for Redwood City’s water department for over 20 years. He was a frequent visitor at the senior center. He enjoyed playing bingo and visiting River Rock Casino. He liked to build elaborate puzzles and fish. He was an avid 49er’s and Giants fan and he enjoyed watching The Price of Right, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune.
Robert is survived by his sister Gloria, his son’s Steve and Jim, his grandchildren Brisa, Shelby, Jessica, Stephanie, Steven, and his great-grandchildren Shyanne, Emma, Dylan and Ethan. At this time, a service will not be held.
