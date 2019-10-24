Robert Allen Johnston

June 10, 1938 - October 2, 2019
Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep, in the home he loved in Redwood City at the age of 81. Robert leaves behind his wife of 61 years Barbara and his three children, Cindy, Roger, Candice and son-in-law Alex.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on October 27th at 11am at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel 400 Woodside Road Redwood City, 94061
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to “Pets in Need” 871 Fifth Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063. petsinneed.org.
Online guestbook available at crippenandflynnchapels.com
