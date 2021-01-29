Robbin Ann Sommer went to the angels on December 4, 2020. She blessed our family with her birth on July 10, 1955. She was the second child and born to Dietrich and Maxine Sommer. Our family have been Burlingame residents since 1930, which was a great source of pride for her. Her siblings are Deborah Reed, Tracy Sommer (deceased), Eric Sommer, Holly Polito and Dana Sommer (deceased). Through the science of DNA, additional siblings have joined us, Richard Berkery (Maxine) and Barbara Logan (Dietrich). She also leaves behind 3 nieces, a great nephew, her stepdad Michael Iredale and her life long best friend, Karen.
Larger than life in her intellect, humor and love of music, animals, friends and family, she is missed daily. She was taken too soon. The family thanks all the people who cared for her in the recent past. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name please consider Muttville or animal rescue of your choice.
When it is safe for her loved ones to come together, the family looks forward to celebrating her life with those who can join.
