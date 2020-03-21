Dick Freitas, originally from San Jose, CA, passed away on March 12, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was an Army Veteran of WWII and member of the Portuguese American Club, Santa Clara, CA.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Arlene (Reardon) Freitas. He is survived by his children, Janis Birch, Nancy Freitas, Oakdale, CA, Mark Freitas, Modesto, CA, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and brother, Donald Freitas, Burlingame, CA.
Per Dick’s wishes, no services will be held in his honor. His family requests your prayers and any donations to be made to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Wy., Modesto, CA 95366.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.