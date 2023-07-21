Dr. Paul Linquist passed into his eternal home on July 10, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Jeanne, their daughters Valerie, Sharon (Christopher), Michelle (Edward), Stephanie and grandchildren Tyler, Ian, Quinton, Haley and Owen as well as sister BJ (David), niece Carolyn (Art), and nephews Bruce (Margaret) and Craig (Loren).
Paul was born in Paris, France, on September 4, 1938 to John and Marguerite Linquist. His parents were studying French in preparation for missionary service with Africa Inland Mission (AIM) in the Central African Republic. He grew up in Africa, speaking the local language, Pazande. His early education was at Rethy Academy in formally Belgian Congo. He came to the U.S. for high school at Hampton-DuBois Academy in Florida, followed by pre-med studies at Wheaton College (Illinois). He met Jeanne in Chemistry 101 and after graduation, they were married in New Jersey on June 23, 1961. Both attended medical school at Baylor in Houston, Texas, receiving their medical degrees in June 1965. Paul completed post-graduate residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Iowa in 1970, followed by two years in the US Navy in Pensacola, Florida. They moved to San Mateo in 1972 where he began practice of orthopedic surgery, with surgical privileges at Mills-Peninsula Hospitals and San Mateo Medical Center. Never one to retire, he continued working in the orthopedic clinic at McGuire County Jail.
