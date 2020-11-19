My mother was just about the most resilient person I have ever known. Her life was hard, but she always maintained an optimism and grace that saw her through.
She read her bible every day, and I know her faith was a tremendous source of strength to her.
We started off rocky, but over the last couple of decades we were able to share forgiveness, joy at being together again, and pretty much unconditional love.
I have been so lucky to have found her again, and had her in the lives of my family and myself.
You were a great Mom.
