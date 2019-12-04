Nancy Elizabeth Thompson

May 21, 1963 – November 24, 2019
Our dear Nancy was born on May 21, 1963, and died unexpectedly on November 24, 2019.She was a native Californian, living in Redwood City. She was a journeyman electrician with Morrow Meadows. She leaves behind her son, Nate, her mother and father, Jack and Shirley Thompson of Pollock Pines, her brothers Dave (Trish) of Pollock Pines, and Ken (Gail) of Redwood City, nieces and nephews: Joshua, Daniel, Cassidy, Misha, Sawyer and Joseph, and finally her sweet pets, Maggie, Harley, Calli and Gazer. She was predeceased by her brother, Steve.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthias Church on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30a.m., preceded by the Rosary at 10:15. The burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. The location of a reception is pending. God bless you, Nancy. Our hearts are broken. Sign guestbook at crippenflynn.com
