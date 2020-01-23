Martha Ann Melton, of Foster City, passed away on Monday, January 13th. Born on August 25th, 1933 in Florence, Alabama, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond C. Melton. Her family meant the world to her and she was a loving mother to Cecelia (Eli) Rapaich and Cynthia (Henry) Adams. She was a cherished Nana to Jackson and Elana Rapaich and Samuel and Audrey Adams. Hoku Meka was her faithful pet and constant companion. Many loving family members across Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Florida and Colorado will miss her spirit and generosity.
Martha contributed her energy and enthusiasm to many organizations. She was an Officer of La Chaine and a member of the Peninsula Golf & Country Club since 1995. She was an avid Bridge player and a dedicated volunteer with Mission Hospice for over 25 years. She recently retired after working for 47 years as an Accountant/Controller and Trustee for a San Francisco corporation.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 25th, 2 pm at Crosby-N. Gray & Co. 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA 94010 Memorial Donations in her name may be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd Suite 300 San Mateo, CA 94402.
