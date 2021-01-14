Margaret died on January 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband John Walton in October, 2019. She is survived by her son Kieran, daughter-in-law Bridget, and granddaughters Kaitlyn and Brianna, all of San Carlos; sister Imelda (John) Sullivan of New York; brother David (Angela) Moriarty of Ireland, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Hussey and Nuala Reilly, and brother Eugene (Assumpta) Moriarty.
Margaret was born May 24,1942 in Kerry, Ireland to Eugene and Margaret Moriarty. She immigrated to the U.S. and lived in New York City and then San Francisco, meeting and marrying John Walton in 1965. She accompanied her husband John, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, around the world and lived in Hawaii and Thailand, before returning to North Carolina and then finally settling in California in 1973. Throughout her life, she regularly returned home to Ireland to visit with her extended family and many, many friends.
Margaret was an active, engaged and beloved member of St. Charles Church in San Carlos, the Bay Area Irish community and the San Carlos White Oaks neighborhood where she resided. She particularly was devoted to the parish, including its Religious Education Program for children, and served for many years as the Administrator to the Sick and Elderly. She enthusiastically volunteered and helped organize many events and checked in regularly on the sick and homebound. Early in her career, she worked in insurance and for the American Red Cross.
There will be a graveside service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA at 12 p.m. Friday January 15, 2021. A future celebration of Margaret’s life will be planned when conditions due to the Covid pandemic improve. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Charles Church, San Carlos, CA or Saint Vincent de Paul.
