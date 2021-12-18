Lou was born in San Francisco and raised in the Excelsior District. He attended Balboa High School, Class of 1961 and City College. While in High School, Lou was a member of the San Francisco Musician Union. Lou played baseball through the highly competitive San Francisco City Leagues for such teams as New Pisa Restaurant, Balboa High School, City College. From 1981 to 1992, he became an assistant baseball coach at the University of San Francisco.
After High School Lou served in the Army with an infantry unit at Fort Ord. After his service he was a truck driver for DiSalvo Trucking. He then joined the Carpenter’s Union Local 22 and worked as a Carpenter, Foreman, and Superintendent. From 1976 through 2021 he was a General Contractor, Business Owner, and Builder.
Lou was a man of deep Christian faith. He was a devoted husband to his wife Paulette for 57-years and devoted and loving Father and Grandfather to their two sons Paul and Jon, their wives Gina and Joanie, and six grandchildren, Paul, Sarah, Lauren, Joseph, Jack and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bay Area Rescue Mission, PO Box 1112, Richmond, CA 94802-0112 or a charity of your choice.
Celebration of Life service pending.
