Lorene Marie Church, a Millbrae resident since 1947, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on August 15, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Born in San Joaquin County, California on May 13, 1923. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Church. Loving mother of Mark Church (his wife Grace) and the late Diane Allen (her husband Jack). Dear sister of the late Theresa Meyer and the late Ben Grondona. Also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Chelsea, Justin and Charlotte, along with several nieces and nephews.
Meeting her future husband, Marvin, while attending the College of the Pacific, they married and moved to Millbrae to start their family. After raising their children, she returned to school and graduated from San Francisco State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and received her teaching credential shortly thereafter. She taught business and accounting courses for the San Mateo County Regional Occupational Program in Burlingame for 20 years. An avid supporter of education, she was instrumental in the creation of the first Millbrae Library in the 1960’s. Active in the community, she served as a member of the Millbrae Women’s Club, Mills Estate Women’s Club, League of Women Voters, Meadow Glen Improvement Club and Green Hills School PTA. As the daughter of Italian parents who emigrated from Rapallo, Italy, she was proud of her heritage and belonged to a number of Italian organizations. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church. A talented homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining friends in their home. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and vacations together at Lake Tahoe.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be private with services on Friday, August 21, 2020. Interment at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma. Condolences to her family may be mailed c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
In lieu of flowers, her family prefers donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
