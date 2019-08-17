June 29, 1947 – August 7, 2019
In loving memory of Linda L. Anzalone, wonderful wife of Leonard E. Anzalone, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2019 with her husband and three sons, Mark, Brian and Kevin at her side. In addition to her husband and three boys, Linda left behind three beautiful daughter-in-laws; Julie, Cindy and Nikki, along with five grandchildren; Ella, Jacob, Peyton, Quinn and Jaxen.
Never to be forgotten, Linda, “My Baby Girl”.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service: Saturday - August 24, 2019 starting at 4:00PM
Please check with immediate family for location of services.
