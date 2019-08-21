Apr 7, 1934 – Aug 17, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Lina DellaChiesa (Zaros) passed away on Saturday surrounded by her loving family at the age of 85.
Her sense of humor and faithfulness to her family, friends and faith will be long remembered. Lina was a lifetime resident of San Mateo and graduate of San Mateo High School. She enjoyed a long career in banking and bookkeeping, given her love of numbers and people.
Lina is survived by her dedicated husband of 61 years, Vince; loving children Carrie Roeder (Jeff), and Dan DellaChiesa (Carolyn); grandchildren Jarrod DellaChiesa (Allison), Marisa Roeder, Melissa Zupo (Tyler), and Anthony Roeder (Ashley Ellsworth); great-grandchildren Weston DellaChiesa, Chace Roeder, Eleanor and Isaac Zupo.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass on Friday, August 23rd at 1:30 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Church in San Mateo, with burial and reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Mission Hospice and Home Care of San Mateo.
