February 1st 1947 – September 5th 2019
Leslee Louise Mattos, born February 1st 1947 passed away unexpectedly on September 5th 2019. Leslee was a native of California and lived the last 30 years in San Jose. Leslee loved butterflies, everything that was colored purple and enjoyed a good laugh, she could make a joke out of almost anything.
Leslee was preceded in death by her father Hubert V. Borba also a native of California. She is survived by her mother Irene H. Borba and sister Michelle Tomaselli both from Palm Springs and youngest sister Melinda Borba of San Mateo, she has four nephews, one niece, one great nephew, one great niece, also aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and many friends. Most of all she leaves behind her daughter Ashlee Mattos, grandson Frank Jr. and grand-daughter Ariana who she loved unconditionally with all her heart. She will truly be missed by all. Her burial will be held on November 7th 2019 at Skylawn Memorial Cemetery. Please meet at the Skylawn Funeral Home at 10:45am located at Hwy. 92 and Skyline Blvd. and we will have a car procession the burial site.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.