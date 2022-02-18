Leora M. Cronin-Lee passed away February 11, 2022 at the age of 94.
A native of Michigan, Mrs. Cronin had resided in Belmont since 1956 and San Mateo County since 1949. She was a former TWA Employee in Chicago and San Francisco, also retired Pharmacy Clerk.
She is survived by her son Gary. Her beloved husband, Eugene, preceded her in death, also son Timothy. At her request, no services will be held.
Private scattering at the Golden Gate on San Francisco Bay, under the direction of Neptune Society of Belmont.
The family suggests instead of flowers, please remember the charity of your choice. The ones we love are never gone, they live within our hearts.
