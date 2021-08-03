Kathleen Chessar

Kathleen passed away after a lifetime of health challenges, on June 28. She was known for her honest direct style, her humor, creativity and sense of style. She loved beauty in fashion, interior decor, art and nature. She was talented in writing, poetry, and painting. She had a fierce will to survive and enjoy life. She loved her family and is survived by her daughter and siblings. Deep thanks to the compassionate care she got from so many all over the peninsula over many years.
