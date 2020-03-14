Our beloved Mom, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend passed away suddenly February 26, 2020. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., March 28, Hope Lutheran Church, 600 W. 42nd Ave, SM, reception following. Celebration of Life at Par 3 - Poplar Creek Golf Course 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillsdale High School’s Peace Pantry, SM, Bayside Academy, SM.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Dead body discovered in Redwood City
- Coronavirus fears cancel San Mateo County events
- San Carlos aids in coronavirus care
- Gang murder in San Mateo gets 42 years to life year sentence
- Authorities indict Redwood City police officer for child porn
- Millbrae Pancake House robbery trial date due
- Foster City car wash case set for Wednesday
- Ching Lee Laundry marker approved in San Mateo
- San Mateo Commissioner Greg St. Clair dies of heart attack
- Affordable rents to expire at Foster City apartment building
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter from Bernie (11)
- Trump’s supporters love Trump more than America (10)
- Missed chance (8)
- The new Cabinet? (7)
- Post office project to be Burlingame’s tallest (5)
- Copy and Paste: Bias, Ignorance, Hypocrisy (5)
- Not King Trump (4)
- Bernie Broism: Why young people support Sanders (4)
- Socialism won’t work (4)
- A good fantasy? (4)
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Cindy and Jorg - you may not have watched the press conference today during which Trump and his impressive team of government and private sect…
-
JME said:Anyone else would have mass testing by now, like was done in South Koreawith 10,000 tests a day. We are far behind the rest of the world in te…
-
JME said:
His supporters also need sanitizing especially after his golf games.
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Mike - perhaps it has escaped you but the European countries with nationalized healthcare are more affected by the Wuhan Corona virus than we …
-
Cindy Cornell said:I would prefer the slogan People Before Profits. People should be anxious and stay home. It's the only way to reduce the pace of the virus. Ou…
Featured Events
Latest News
- Hollywood in uncharted territory weathering the virus
- 'He's an inmate': Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home
- Iraq officials: 2nd attack in days hits base with US troops
- 49 detained in Russia at Moscow protest against repression
- House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency
- Debate questions: Biden, Sanders are finally to meet 1-on-1
- Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar
- Dems, GOP forge virus outbreak into '20 campaign issue
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.