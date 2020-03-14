Karin Pickard Photo

Our beloved Mom, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend passed away suddenly February 26, 2020. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., March 28, Hope Lutheran Church, 600 W. 42nd Ave, SM, reception following. Celebration of Life at Par 3 - Poplar Creek Golf Course 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillsdale High School’s Peace Pantry, SM, Bayside Academy, SM.

