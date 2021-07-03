A memorial service for John Chiapelone will be held in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow on the patio. All are welcome to this celebration of life. Festive, colorful, comfortable attire is encouraged.
(John’s complete obituary is available at www.crosby-ngray.com)
