Born to Bernard and Genevieve Sherry.
Psychotherapist, team builder, life coach, friend, loving soul.
She loved all she could, gave all she had.
"For love in your life offer yourself & others Love, Compassion & Forgiveness" JME.
Survived by son James Prince, stepdaughter Wendi Fracasso, and brother Robert Sherry.
Her commitment to helping others was one of the many qualities that made her so beloved.
I miss you Mom, but I know your love, and I will share it with as many as I can. Promise.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 25, 2022 after 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Memorial Liturgy at 3:00 p.m.
