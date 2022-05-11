James Martin Glennon passed away at his Maui home on April 10, 2022.
Jim was born in San Francisco, California on February 25, 1972. Jim was preceded in death by his loving father John “Jack” Glennon and his brother Robert “Bob” Glennon. Jim is survived by his wife Melissa, mother Barbara, brother Rich (Jeanne), sister in law Rebekah Curtis, brother in law Erik Brians and his nieces and nephews whom he adored Madison, Tanner, Grady, Elijah, Jonah and Liliana James.
As a child, Jim's parents moved the family from Daly City to Burlingame, CA where Jim met and kept lifelong friends to this day. While in his 20’s, Jim met the love of his life, Melissa. The couple moved to Maui where they tied the knot in front of their family and friends. It was a day, filled with love and laughter that will be cherished by all who attended. Jim affectionately went by the nicknames Jimbo, Willy G, and Jimmy. He loved playing and watching sports, fishing and being around all people and animals. Jim loved his family in California, Hawaii, and Ireland and enjoyed playing ball and telling silly jokes with his nieces and nephews. He had a warm heart and giant smile and enjoyed making people laugh. But most of all, he loved to have fun. Jim had a thirst for knowledge which he enjoyed sharing and was considered by many "the king of useless trivia."
A funeral service will be held at St Catherine of Siena Church in Burlingame, CA on Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.
