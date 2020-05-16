Helen Elaine was a Portuguese devout Catholic married to Richard Lawrence Dygert with six beloved children, Mike, Kay Marie, Lou, Noelle, Kathleen, Stacey and two grandsons, Cody and Anthony. She grew up in Half Moon Bay and was the daughter of Madeline Prara Marsh and Joe Freitas and had six siblings, Clarence, Fred, Georgette, Henry, Dorothy and Walter. She worked at Western Union for 45 years; served on the JFK campaigns and volunteered for Red Cross and American Heart Association. Her favorite class subject was debate. She was incredibly hard working with tireless energy for dancing, reading, shopping and chasing men between husbands. Helen loved life and hung on for 91+ years; she passed peacefully, virus free. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a future date.
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo rejects property donation
- San Mateo County entering Phase 2
- Permit parking eyed in Half Moon Bay
- Gang associates cited after evading police in stolen car in San Mateo
- San Mateo County home building industry on shaky ground
- San Mateo County Covid-19 testing expands
- More restrictions eased in San Mateo County
- Fears grow over delay of Caltrain electrification
- Redwood City man arrested in slaying of gardener
- Former San Mateo police officer arrested again
Images
Videos
Commented
- San Mateo County: New order requires face masks (22)
- Grocott’s fear and a crisis (19)
- Drinking the Kool-Aid about Trump’s coronavirus response (18)
- Reagan wasn’t all that (18)
- Burlingame seniors deserve a graduation (18)
- Morrow: Restrictions loosened, but significant health threat still remains in San Mateo County (16)
- San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow: ‘I am not hiding anything from anyone’ (15)
- Is the system rigged? (13)
- Facts, in fact (13)
- Where is the common sense? (12)
Latest News
- The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part
- The Latest: Spain PM wants to extend state of emergency
- Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings
- Italy seeks to boost tourism by opening borders June 3
- Local health agencies struggle to ramp up virus tracking
- Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves
- Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics
- Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.