Glenn C. Campbell went to his final rest June 6, 2022, in Grass Valley, CA following a lengthy illness. Affectionately known as “Butch” to his family, Glenn was born in San Mateo, CA, September 27, 1944, and was the son of the late Wilber and Marjorie Campbell.
Glenn served in the US Army as a radio technician during the Vietnam War era and after being honorably discharged, settled in Ephrata, PA, where he started a family. Employed in the telephone and cable industries, he eventually moved his family to Northern California.
After leaving the telecommunications industry, Glenn managed apartment complexes in Redwood City, CA where he stayed for the next thirty years as an all-around general contractor and handyman. He had a genuine passion for woodworking, creating custom-built tools and enjoying the people and friendships that he made in his community. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughter.
He is survived by his son, Michael and wife Kendel of Grass Valley, daughter Diana Campbell, her partner Oleg Lyutov and granddaughter Alexandra (Sasha) Lyutova of Campbell, CA, and his former wife Jean Campbell with whom he maintained a life-long friendship.
Also surviving are sisters Shirley, Carolyn, Laura, Louise, and brothers Jerry, Raymond, Richard, Michael, and Jim. One brother, John, preceded him in death.
Services for Glenn will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA on July 27, 2022.
