Beloved father, loyal friend, and all-around free spirit, Fred Guerrero of Millbrae departed peacefully from this world on September 29, 2022. He was 75.
Porfirio Crecenciano Guerrero was born in South San Francisco, the eldest child of Porfirio and Isabel Guerrero, immigrants from Guanajuato, Mexico. He attended South San Francisco High School before joining the U.S. army, where he held the rank of sergeant and served with honor in the Vietnam War.
But Fred was always more or a lover than a fighter. While in his 20s, he developed a lifelong passion for building and design, which eventually led to the creation of F&G Construction, a company he co-founded with his late friend, Hans Fink. Their commercial and residential structures can still be seen today up and down the San Francisco Peninsula.
A consummate family man, Fred was never happier than when he was surrounded by the people he loved, be it on his frequent trips to Yosemite Valley, summer reunions in Sonoma, or at home reclined in his favorite easy chair. "Come, sit with me," was a common refrain of his-and once you did, that's when Fred's true gifts would shine. He was a master listener who relished the quiet moments spent with good company.
Along with his many adoring nieces and nephews, Fred is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Mary Guerrero; his loving daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Nino Padova; his cherished granddaughter, Julia Padova; and his two dedicated sisters, Rebecca Howard and Martha Malepeai. A service will be held in Fred's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.