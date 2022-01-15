Frank Mertton, born on October 10, 1926, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2022.
He was born in Victoria, BC, Canada to Edmund Walter Mertton and Margaret Steven, and moved to the U.S. in the 1960’s. Frank was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married to Dorothy for 53 years and she was the love of his life. Frank and Dorothy raised 3 children: William, Dianna, and Margaret. He took absolute delight in his 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kathleen, Kendra, Kyle, Hayley, and Hannah. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Finnley, Henry, Theo, and Desirae. Frank also had a beloved dog of 14 years, Barley.
Frank’s career included working for the Canadian Pacific Railway, where he met Dorothy. He also managed SFO airport operations for Japan Airlines for 32 years. Working for JAL, he afforded his family the gift of travel and many fond memories of trips around the globe. Frank, a long-time, devoted and faithful Episcopalian, was a true gentle soul—kind to everyone, he was always befriending strangers and taking an interest in their stories.
Frank will be missed by his extended family and by all who were fortunate to know him, including many friends at the Heritage Estates independent living senior community in Livermore, CA.
A memorial service will be held for Frank on Saturday, February 5, at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 3900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, CA.
