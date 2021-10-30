Franca Mancini of San Carlos, CA passed away on October 14, 2021 at the age of 81.
Franca was born in Treviso, Italy on September 2, 1940 to parents Umberto and Yolanda Cocchetto. When she was 8 years, her family moved to the North Beach area of San Francisco. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School and St. Vincent High School. After high school, she worked at Bank of America as a keypunch operator for over 10 years. During this time Franca enjoyed listening to opera, playing the piano, and going to Club Fugazi, where she met her husband, Luigi Mancini.
Franca also enjoyed going for walks, reading, baking cookies, and visiting Bay Area lighthouses. While raising 3 children, Franca spent her time as a homemaker. She was very well known for her delicious madeleine cookies, authentic Italian food, and homemade blankets which she often gave to friends and family as gifts. She continued to play the piano and listen to opera. Franca was very proud of her thousands of volunteer hours in the emergency room at Sequoia Hospital.
Franca is survived by her husband of 54 years, Luigi Mancini; children Laura Amato (Mark Amato), Dave Mancini, and Sabrina Villalobos (David Villalobos); grandchildren Alex, Donovan, Daniel, Ohana, and Kaia; sister Paula Blandino (Sal Blandino); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and condolences. In lieu of flowers, for those of you who would like to offer your condolences, the family asks you to consider making a donation in Franca’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.