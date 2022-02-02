Esperanza V Batiza also known as Hope passed away peacefully at home in Redwood City surrounded by family.
Esperanza loved to travel and has taken her final trip to be reunited with the love of her life George U. Batiza.
Devoted wife, sister, Tía, Aunt, Godmother, and friend to many she will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made in her husbands honor to ALS foundation.
Friends may visit Friday, February 4 from 5:30 – 6 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City with a vigil service at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 5 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius Catholic Church 1100 Woodside Rd, Redwood City.
