In the early morning hours of May 20, 2021, Dr. Nicholas Joseph Gennaro, aka “Nick”, “Dad”, or “Papa”, passed away at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame due to complications from pneumonia.
Nick was born on April 30, 1935 and was the only child of Eva and Nick Gennaro. Nick lived in Raton, New Mexico most of his young life. He entered the seminary at the age of sixteen, receiving his degree in Philosophy from St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado.
In 1957, Nick moved to San Francisco and attended the University of San Francisco where he received his Master’s in Education and teaching credential in 1959. He subsequently served his country for two years by joining the Navy and saw active duty. While in San Francisco, he met Carole Anne Lynch. They married in 1960, settled in Larkspur, and began raising a family. Nick taught English at Redwood High School in Marin County, assumed the role of Vice Principal and was the men’s tennis coach. Having always recognized and appreciated the value of education, Nick took a sabbatical to enroll in the University of the Pacific in Stockton, receiving his Doctorate of Education in 1973.
Nick’s skills as a public administrator quickly surfaced and in 1974 he was selected as principal of Capuchino High School in Millbrae, one of six high schools in the San Mateo Union High School District. This was a life changing moment, as it required the family to move to San Mateo where they live and work today. Nick’s ability to both motivate students as well as identify and resolve administrative issues, gained attention and in 1984 he was appointed Superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1996.
His professional accomplishments, which spanned over 36 years at the time of his retirement, included achievement of the National Blue Ribbon School recognition for San Mateo and Hillsdale High Schools, achievement of the California Distinguished School recognition for Aragon, Mills, and Capuchino High Schools, and the development and implementation of district programs which expanded scholarship opportunities for students resulting in seniors receiving millions of dollars in scholarship funds. Out of all Nick’s many achievements, he was especially proud of having each of his four children graduate from San Mateo Union High Schools and go on to earn college and post college degrees.
In retirement, Nick continued to provide guidance to those wanting to teach. He worked part time at the University of Santa Clara and most recently at Notre Dame De Namur in Belmont. English was Dad’s forte. He was the “go-to” guy for corrections of English papers and reports for all his children and grandchildren. During the last week of his life, he was correcting papers for his college grandchildren. His other passions included completing Mom’s “honey do” list; spending time working in his garden, where he recently started to intermingle cactus among his roses; going to his grandchildren’s events; and spending time setting up seasonal shelves around the house—Christmas being quite his obvious favorite!
Nick’s faith was evident to all who knew him. He and Carole have been parishioners of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church for almost 50 years and renewed their wedding vows there on their 40th wedding anniversary. He was a regular at morning mass at St. Bart’s and made frequent visits to adore the Blessed Sacrament. His strong Roman Catholic faith helped him endure the final weeks of his life and set an example for his family.
Nick is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Carole; 4 children: Virginia, Norman (Yui), Adele (Mark Campana), and Annette (John Trimble) and 11 grandchildren ranging in age from 10 to 26 who all idolized their Papa. In addition to the above, Dad will be remembered for his love of BBQ chicken & ribs, Jack Daniel’s, horse racing, watching Westerns, playing patriotic music and sitting with the many family pooches.
The family is having two rosary services in an attempt to fulfill Nick’s desire that we say fifteen decades of the rosary at his funeral. Visitation is at Sneider & Sullivan Mortuary on El Camino in San Mateo from 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31 with the rosary at 6:00 p.m. The second rosary will take place the following day, Tuesday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Notre Dame Avenue in San Mateo with Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma immediately following the Mass.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” — Richard Puz
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.