Carmen Luz Arostegui

October 10, 1945 – August 2, 2019
Resident of San Mateo
Beloved wife of Ronald Jose Arostegui, caring sister of Rosa Yturri and Fernando, Emilio, and Oscar Wong. Devoted mother of John Carlos Arostegui and Ronald Jose Arostegui Jr
Carmen touched many live with her upbeat spirit, mischievous humor, positive outlook on life, and living and seizing the moment. She was born in Lima, Peru and graduated from Colegio Corazón de Jesús - Barrios Altos, Lima, Perú. She attended Golden Gate University in San Francisco, and then worked in the accounting departments of I. Magnin and GAP, Inc’s. at their headquarters in San Francisco for 16-years. She recently retired from Western Pacific Distributors as an Accounts Payable Manager after 30-years of service.
She loved to travel, dine, shop, music, dance, movies, sports, and especially her home country, Peru.
Carmen was a hard fighter, intelligent woman, excellent mother for her children, and very faithful to her husband Ronald. She stood out for her very strong character and charisma in the workplace, and with her family and friends. Her whole family is very sad to see her leave, but she is already resting in Heaven. We will always love you and have you in our hearts - Rest in Peace, Carmen “China” (Chyna) Arostegui.
A Rosary will be held at 7 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Crosby-N Gray Funeral Home, 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA. 94010
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1515 Dolan Ave., San Mateo, CA. 94401.
Burial Service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd. Colma, CA. 94014.
Funeral arrangements were made by Crosby-N Gray Funeral Home (650-342-6617)
