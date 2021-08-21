POSTPONEMENT of Celebration of Life for Britt Wilcken Williams
Due to the current Covid situation, with heavy hearts, we have postponed Britt’s Celebration of Life from August 29 until spring of 2022. Consideration for the safety and well being of our wonderful family and friends prompted this difficult decision. The small private graveside gathering for family and extended family will be held as planned.
We greatly appreciate your understanding and support. Rest assured you will be kept informed of plans for a future date.
For information contact: www.ssofunerals.com
