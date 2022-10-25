Aurora Agricola passed away on October 13, 2022 in Burlingame, CA at the age of 97. Maria Aurora Lucas was born in Manila on December 26,1924. She received summa cum laude honors at Far Eastern University. During WWII, Aurora was a student nurse. She excelled at triage in the red-cross protected St. Luke’s Hospital during the Japanese occupation. After the war, Aurora and fellow nurses sailed to the US first working at East Orange General Hospital, NJ.
Aurora earned her RN title at the graduate program for Nursing at DePaul University, Chicago, IL. On February 11, 1955, she married Venancio Agricola. She nursed at Michael Reece Hospital, Chicago. In 1963, Aurora and her three daughters moved by train to the SF Bay Area to meet up with Venancio who was transferred to California with Western Electric. They settled in South San Francisco and had three more girls. Aurora worked at Peninsula Hospital one year, then at Mary’s Help Hospital, Daly City, CA, which was later renamed to Seton Medical Center. In 1976, Aurora was widowed and had to raise six daughters on her own.
