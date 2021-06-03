Agnes and Leo died together on September 25,2020 of natural causes in Stockton California. Agnes is survived by 5 of her 7 children and many grand children and great grand children. Her ashes will be scattered in San Francisco Bay to join 2 of her children on June 19, 2021. She will be missed by many.
Sea scattering in San Francisco Bay on June 19, 2021.
