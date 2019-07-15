YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A company that lost its contract to run Yosemite National Park's hotels, restaurants and outdoor activities has settled a lawsuit with the National Park Service and the park's new concession operator over rights to the names of famous park landmarks.
The National Park Service said Monday the settlement with Delaware North allows the park to restore the previous names of some properties at Yosemite, including the Ahwahnee Hotel, which is now called the Majestic Yosemite Hotel.
The Park Service in 2015 awarded Aramark a 15-year contract and shortly after, New York-based Delaware North filed a lawsuit saying it owned the trademarked names of the Ahwahnee Hotel, the Wawona Hotel, Curry Village and other properties
Delaware North ran the park's concessions from 1993 to 2015.
