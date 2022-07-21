ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, calling Lane's role in the restraint that killed Floyd "a very serious offense in which a life was lost" but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors and Floyd's family sought.

Judge Paul Magnuson's sentence was just slightly more than the 27 months that Lane's attorney had requested, while prosecutors had asked for at least 5 1/4 years in prison — the low end of federal guidelines for the charge Lane was convicted on earlier this year. He said Lane, who faces sentencing in September on state charges in Floyd's killing, will remain free on bond until he must turn himself in Oct. 4.

