An 18-year-old Stockton woman arrested in alleged connection of a human trafficking case in South San Francisco has had charges dismissed after a judge decided she was a victim in the situation as well, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Ayda Elshawa was accused of being an accomplice with Clifford Tyrone Lawrence of San Francisco in kidnapping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Oakland who had been forced into prostituting herself in January, according to police. Both were accused of showing up with ski masks and guns and forcing the woman from a car back to their hotel in South San Francisco after she had decided to leave and disabled her phone, the DA’s Office said. The victim called a family member who directed the police to the woman’s location. At a March 1 court date, the judge decided Elshawa was more of a victim and dismissed charges against her, the DA’s Office said. Lawrence’s charges remain. His next court date is March 16.
(0) comments
